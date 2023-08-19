Eating With Braces: Dos And Don’ts For A Smooth Experience

Getting dental braces Abu Dhabi can be an exciting step towards achieving a beautifully aligned smile, but it also comes with some adjustments, particularly when it comes to eating. Braces require extra care to avoid damaging the appliances or causing discomfort. To ensure a smooth and successful orthodontic journey, here are some dos and don’ts for eating with braces:

Dos:

Stick to soft foods: During the first few days after getting braces and following adjustments, your teeth and gums may feel tender. Stick to soft foods that are easy to chew, such as mashed potatoes, yogurt, soups, smoothies, and scrambled eggs.

Cut food into small pieces: To avoid putting excessive pressure on your braces, cut harder or crunchy foods into small, bite-sized pieces. This includes fruits like apples and pears and vegetables like carrots and celery.

Choose braces-friendly foods: Opt for foods that are less likely to get stuck in your braces or cause damage. Foods like pasta, rice, soft bread, and cooked vegetables are braces-friendly options.

Maintain good oral hygiene: Proper oral hygiene is crucial during orthodontic treatment. Brush your teeth after every meal to prevent food particles from getting trapped in your braces and causing plaque buildup.

Rinse with water: If you can’t brush your teeth immediately after eating, rinse your mouth thoroughly with water to remove food debris and reduce the risk of staining.

Don’ts:

Avoid sticky and chewy foods: Sticky candies, chewing gum, caramels, and toffees can get stuck in your braces and may be challenging to remove. Avoid these types of foods to prevent damage and hygiene issues.

Say no to hard foods: Hard foods like popcorn, nuts, ice, and hard candies can break or dislodge braces brackets, and wires. Steer clear of these foods to prevent orthodontic emergencies.

Skip cutting meat from bones: When eating meat, remove it from the bone before consuming it. Biting directly into meat on the bone can cause damage to your braces and make chewing uncomfortable.

Limit acidic and sugary foods: Acidic and sugary foods can lead to enamel erosion and tooth decay, which can be more challenging to manage with braces. Minimize your consumption of soda, sports drinks, and other sugary or acidic beverages and snacks.