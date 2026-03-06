Challenges Expats Face When Opening An Account In Dubai Banks

Opening a bank account in Dubai isn’t always straightforward for newcomers. Local banks have strict regulations and a long list of requirements. Let’s take a look at some of the most common challenges expats run into when opening an account in one of the best banks for expats in Dubai.

Identification:

Back home, your passport was usually enough. In your new city, it is just the beginning. Banks often ask for a residency visa, which you cannot get until you arrive. This creates a chicken and egg problem.

You need the visa to get the account, but you need the account sometimes for the visa process. You will also need an Emirates ID, which takes time to process. Collecting all these pieces of identification in the right order can feel like solving a puzzle before you have all the pieces.

Salary certificate struggle:

Banks want to know you are a safe customer. The main way they check this is by asking for a salary certificate from your company. This letter must be on official letterhead, stamped, and signed. If you work for a smaller company or a startup, their letter might not be accepted.

Sometimes, the bank will only accept the certificate if it is from a company they already know and trust. This leaves many expats scrambling to get extra proof, like three months of bank statements from their home country, to show they have a steady income.

The minimum balance maze:

Many banks in the region require you to keep a certain amount of money in your account at all times. If your balance drops below this limit, you get charged a fee. For someone who just moved and is paying for housing and setting up a home, keeping a high balance can be tough.

It adds extra pressure to your monthly budget. You have to be very careful to pick an account with a minimum balance requirement that fits your spending habits.

The language of banking:

Most banking is done in English, which is helpful. However, many of the official forms and contracts have another section in Arabic. You are signing a document that you might not fully understand.

While the English version is usually the binding one, it is still a strange feeling to sign your name to papers you cannot read. It ensures you slow down and ask many questions before you agree to anything.