Built-In Electric Ovens & Grills – Common Problems And Easy Solutions

Built-in electric ovens and grills are integral parts of modern kitchens, offering convenience and high functionality. While these appliances are designed to last, occasional issues may arise. Understanding common problems and their easy solutions can save you time, effort, and money. Below are some of the most frequent problems faced with built in oven and grill, along with simple fixes you can try before calling a technician.

Oven not heating properly:

One of the most common issues with electric ovens is insufficient heating. If your oven is not reaching the desired temperature or heating unevenly, there could be several causes. A faulty heating element is often the culprit. Over time, these elements can wear out and stop working efficiently. To address this, inspect the heating element for any visible signs of damage, such as blisters or breaks. If damaged, you can replace it yourself by turning off the power, removing the old element, and installing a new one. Ensure that the thermostat is set correctly and is calibrated, as an incorrect setting can also affect heating performance.

Oven light not working:

If the light inside your oven is not turning on, this can make it difficult to monitor cooking progress. The issue is usually a burned-out bulb. Replacing the bulb is a simple fix; first, turn off the oven and disconnect the power. Use a screwdriver to remove the cover over the bulb, replace it with a new one, and reattach the cover. If the bulb is intact but still not working, check the socket and wiring connections to ensure everything is secure.

Oven door not closing properly:

If the oven door doesn’t close tightly, heat can escape, causing inefficient cooking and possibly damaging the appliance. This issue can be caused by a misaligned door or worn-out door seals. Inspect the rubber seal around the door for any cracks or wear. Replacing the seal is usually simple, and you can find replacement parts at most appliance stores. If the door is misaligned, check the hinges and tighten any loose screws. If necessary, adjust the door alignment to ensure it closes securely.

Oven display not functioning:

Another issue user’s face is when the display or control panel of the oven stops working. This could be due to a malfunctioning electronic control board or a blown fuse. Begin by resetting the oven—unplug it for a few minutes and then plug it back in. If this doesn’t resolve the issue, check the fuse or circuit breaker to ensure power is being supplied to the appliance.