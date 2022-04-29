Precautions to Follow When Using Surgical Supplies

Surgical masks provide fluid-resistant protection, but they are not ideal for airborne contamination. Face shields should be worn to protect the nose and mouth during surgery, and they should be replaced with a full face visor during spinal anesthesia. Surgical masks must comply with the medical devices directive (MDD) and be CE-marked. The following are other important precautions when buying these supplies from surgical equipment suppliers in Dubai.

Surgical masks:

Airborne precautions for surgical supplies are necessary to protect all health care professionals from infectious diseases. The appropriate equipment must be available at all times. Surgical masks protect the face from large droplets but not smaller aerosol particles. They should be fitted to cover the nose, mouth, and eyes. The respiratory protection used by HCPs should be fit-tested N95 respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). In addition, HCPs must wear this protective equipment while performing procedures involving infectious lesions and aerosol-generating procedures.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions:

In addition to being a key tool for the SPD, chemical indicators are also a necessity. Based on several critical parameters, they can help healthcare facilities determine whether a particular item has been sterile or not. Chemical indicators are used in both autoclaves and steam sterilizers. When used in an autoclave, they should be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions and guidelines for sterilization. If used outside of packs, they can also help control exposure to contaminants.

Communication between surgical and anesthesia teams:

The frequency of communication between the surgical and anesthesia teams when using surgical supplies is remarkably high. However, a large proportion of this communication occurs non-verbally, such as through a complete examination of patient records, identification bracelets, and photographs. A close look at the communication failures associated with the 11 items in the SSC will reveal that communication between surgical teams was less effective in the second and third stages of surgery.

Electrosurgical procedures require a high level of safety and patient positioning is critical. If two body parts are touching each other during surgery, such as a leg crossed over a patient’s chest, alternate site burns can occur. Always position the patient on the surgery table to avoid skin-to-skin contact. If possible, place gauze between the skin and potential contacts. Additionally, remove all conductive jewelry.